CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thomas J. Henry, and his law firm have been handing out turkeys to needy families in the Coastal Bend area for more than a decade.

More than 350,000 people from South Texas have been impacted by this event, making it one of the largest Thanksgiving charity events in the nation.

Each year many eager South Texas residents eagerly line up at the Thomas J. Henry's law firm building, with some lining up as early as 2 a.m.

This charity event isn't all about the turkeys, as it has turned into a tradition that brings families and friends together for a day of fun and gratitude.

The event gets bigger and better with each passing year – this year we have more than 20 local vendors and more free fun for the kids, including:

This year you can expect an expanded kid’s zone with an inflatable sports challenge, carnivals games, face painters, balloon twisters, clowns, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Santa's elves, a kid-friendly petting zoo, music, popcorn, and much more!

For more information on Thomas J. Henry's Annual Turkey Giveaway, visit their website at https://thomasjhenrylaw.com/event/annual-turkey-giveaway/

Alice, Texas Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:00am-9:00am Jim Wells County Fair Grounds: 3001 S. Johnson Street Alice, Texas 78332

San Diego, Texas Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00am-10:00am San Diego City Hall: 404 S. Mier Street San Diego, Texas 78384

Freer, Texas Saturday, November 23, 2019 10:00am-11:00am Duval-Freer Airport: 5348 E. Hwy 44 Freer, Texas 78384

Corpus Christi, Texas Saturday, November 23, 2019 12:00pm-3:00pm Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys: 521 Starr Street Corpus Christi, Texas 78401



More from 3News on KIIITV.com: