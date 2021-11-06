Aransas Pass Shrimporee kicks off its 73rd year of festivities

Among those hitting the stage are the Pacific Islanders, Johnny Kiser Band and Kevin Fowler.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Shrimporee is back for the event's 73rd year running.

It is the largest shrimp festival in Texas! You can expect great food, family fun and live music.

Organizers tell us that this year's event is already showing incredible results.

"We have tons of people calling in to come," Rosemary Vega said. "We can tell online. We're going to have a record-breaking year already. We've already quadrupled our ticket sales online so we're excited about it. Our non-profits have not been able to raise money since the year before last so we feel like this is going to be a good year for everyone."

If you plan on heading out, you may want to consider the free shuttle service.

Locations:

The Palm Plaza

The old closed hospital building on Wheeler Avenue

AP ISD Compton Hall

The Chamber of Commerce

Dollar General

They run around the clock and wait time is typically 15 minutes. That is a significantly shorter amount of time than trying to find a parking spot with this year's expected crowds.

The fun lasts through Sunday, June 13.

