Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift really dating? His older brother Jason says he thinks the rumors 'are 100 percent true'

The Eagles' star center seemed to confirm the speculation during an appearance on the 94 WIP Morning Show earlier today.

PHILADELPHIA — Are the rumors of a budding romance between pop music sensation Taylor Swift and star tight end Travis Kelce true?

Travis' older brother says he thinks it is.

During an appearance on Philadelphia sports talk radio station 94 WIP this morning, the elder Kelce—an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles and co-host of the popular New Heights podcast with his younger brother—said that while he can't confirm anything, he believes the recent stories that Travis and Taylor are dating are "one hundred percent true."

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," Jason Kelce told the 94 WIP Morning Show. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true."

“I believe it is 100% true” - @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀



Jason Kelce was less forthcoming about the rumors last week, after the Eagles' victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Asked about the rumors during a post-game interview with the Prime Video coverage team, Jason Kelce was coy.

"I've seen these rumors, I cannot comment," Jason Kelce said at the time.

Back in July, Travis Kelce admitted that he unsuccessfully tried to slip his phone number to Swift after seeing one of her concerts on the Eras Tour.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he said on an episode of their New Heights podcast. "So, I was a little bit hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

But Swift was recently spotted wearing a necklace with Travis Kelce's birthstone at an event last week, adding fuel to the rumors that they are romantically linked.