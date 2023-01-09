Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi

Want a picture with the Astros World Series trophy? This is your chance!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April.

The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.

"The Commissioner's Trophy is a sense of pride for our organization and for the city of Houston and we look forward to making it available to Astros fans all season long so that they can continue to celebrate this historic milestone," Astros Senior Vice President for Marketing & Communications Anita Sehgal said.

The Astros Championship #TrophyTour is underway with its first stop at the Woodforest National Bank headquarters.



All tour stops can be found at https://t.co/le2ygoJFQo. pic.twitter.com/DBOyacBjjg — Houston Astros (@astros) January 7, 2023