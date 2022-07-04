Aurora Arts Theatre cast of 'The Great American Trailer Park Musical' joins 3News First Edition

'The Great American Trailer Park Musical' is the theatre's first musical of their 2022 season!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aurora Arts Theatre’s 2022 season continues to go strong with their latest production, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, directed by Bryan Davis.

The musical takes place in Florida at the most exclusive trailer park, Armadillo Acres.

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical is a wonderful comedic reminder not to take ourselves too seriously,” said Bryan Davis, AAT director. “Bad will come with the good, and good will come with the bad, but there’s always a reason to smile. Our cast, band, production team, and crew have put a great deal of energy into bringing the colorful and eccentric residents of Armadillo Acres to life!”

The cast of the musical joined 3News First Edition bright and early with a sneak peek of what the audience can expect.

3News spoke with the youngest cast member, 17-year-old August Schwarz, who plays ‘Pickles.’ Her character helps tell the story of what’s happening within the trailer park community. There’s a lot of fun and chaos, but she hopes the audience takes away an important message.

“I really hope they take away that you should progress from a bad situation your in,” said Schwarz.

For tickets and more information, click here.