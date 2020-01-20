CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Charlie Chapa and his brother Ed both having a passion to put on a show and it all started with a simple dream and a way to honor of their late mother.

"She was a seamstress, loved the arts, and when Eddy told me that, cause he had another name for it at first but he said 'let's name it after mom' and I said yeah, let's do this" Said Chapa.

After planning what they wanted to do, they got to work.

The theatre was designed to be intimate with just over 100 seats.

The Auora Arts Theatre was open and ready for the community and their very first show was 'Nunsense'

Chrisin Espinoza and Autumn Caro were part of the grand opening in 2010 a decade later, this theatre giving the community a flash of the past.

For these actors, the Auora Arts Theatre allows them to be who they are.

Sadly charlie's brother, eddie died a year a half after opening the theatre--but the brothers shared passion and joy continues to live on...every night these seats are filled.

