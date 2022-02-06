Take a trip to the theatre: Aurora Arts Theatre puts on third production of the season

Aurora Arts latest production, ‘Sylvia,’ is a story of relationships, marriage, and furry friends. The cast joined First Edition with a sneak peek.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab your popcorn and head to the Aurora Arts Theatre this weekend to catch their latest production ‘Sylvia.’

This production is a story of relationships, marriage, and furry friends, teaching the understanding of the relationship between man and dog.

“This is about a couple who have a newly acquired dog. The husband is excited about it and the wife not so much,” said Laurie Guajardo who plays the wife Kate.

Guajardo adds you’ll see a lot of ups, downs, and funny moments throughout the show. The audience can also see that the dog isn’t played by a four-legged friend, instead a person with two legs-- Ashley De La Garza.

“It’s a lot more fun than people would think,” said De La Garza. “It was fun studying for that character because all I had to do was go home and look at my dogs and you look at them, but you don’t realize the things you do until you’re trying to mimic their mannerisms.”

The theatre is having a successful 12th season after a difficult two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Theatre Manager Charlie Chapa says it feels great to be back in full swing, putting shows on for the community.

“With the pandemic going on we were afraid that we weren’t going to be able to stay open, but with a lot of help from the community and all of our actors we kept it going,” said Theatre Manager Charlie Chapa.

The cast consists of four actors, who all hope the audience enjoys the show and takes a few messages away with them.

The show runs through July 3. For more information and tickets, click here.