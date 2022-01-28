A sneak peek of Aurora Arts Theatre's first play of 2022

The theatre is kicking off their new season with the play “Our Lady of the Tortilla.” 3News Reporter Julissa Garza got a first look at what the audience can expect!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aurora Arts Theatre is kicking off their 2022 season with the play “Our Lady of the Tortilla.” 3News Reporter Julissa Garza spent Friday morning with the cast and crew with a first look at the show.

“The cast and crew have completely dedicated themselves to bringing the Cruz family to life and showing us that hard times are inevitable but so are family, faith and “funny”, “said director Laurie Guajardo.

“It’s a huge responsibility, now more than ever, for our entire production team to set the tone of the year to come, and what better way to do it than with a comedy.”

The play is about the Cruz family who is volatile even in the best of times, but when one finds the face of the Holy Virgin in a tortilla, the miracle brings hordes of believers and reporters to camp out on the family's lawn.

As the family struggles with beliefs and conflicts, old and new, the endurance of family love is revealed to be the real miracle.

What you need to Know:

Show runs January 28, 2022-March 6, 2022

Tickets are $20 per person

Run time: 1 hour, 45 minute

Opening night is Friday, January 28 and it runs through March 6. For information or tickets, call the Box Office at 361-851-9700 or click here.

