Barack Obama says the presidency strained his marriage, tells PEOPLE that Michelle has been "more relaxed" since leaving the White House

Former President Barack Obama is beginning to find himself, and his marriage, again more than four years after leaving the White House.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Obama discussed his new book, "A Promised Land," and the emotional toll that his time in the Oval Office took on his family.

The author and politician told PEOPLE that marital issues and tension between he and Michelle were somewhat 'the norm' throughout their eight years in the White House and that she felt the constant pressure to be "on" at all times. This struggle, Obama said, was put to bed after leaving the White House in 2017.

"It was like a big exhale right after we left office," Obama told PEOPLE. "Once [the presidency] was done, there was possibility of her opening up ... but more importantly just her being able to let out a breath and relax."

The former president said in the interview that Michelle, who has been noted in the past for her distaste for politics, felt a deep loneliness in the White House and that it caused an even deeper rift between the couple.

"Michelle very much believed in the work I did but was less optimistic about what I could get done. ... She's more skeptical about politics and more mindful of the sacrifices to the family," Obama told PEOPLE.

The former Commander-in-Chief also said that despite the overwhelmingly negative impact that the role took on their family and their marriage, they are still able to look back on the time fondly.