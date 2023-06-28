Barbacoa and Big Red Festival dates announced

In addition to great food the festival will also bring live music, interactive cooking demonstrations and more.

SAN ANTONIO — Mark your calendars San Antonians for the annual Barbacoa and Big Red Festival coming this fall.

The well-known festival will return to the R&J Music Pavilion located at 18086 Pleasanton Road on October 7-8.

According to a press release, this two-day event showcases the region's various barbacoa dishes to pair perfectly with Big Red soda. Attendees can choose from a wide array of slow-cooked beef cheek tacos, lamb barbacoa and everything in between.

"We're thrilled to bring back the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival for its 11th edition," said Robert Morris, founder of the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival. "This year, we're focusing on creating an immersive experience that celebrates the essence of San Antonio's culinary heritage, while also paying homage to the vibrant music scene that makes San Antonio so unique."

In addition to great food the festival will bring live music, interactive cooking demonstrations, artisanal craft markets and other family-friendly entertainment.