Become Barbie (or Ken) at La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The highly anticipated Barbie movie hits theaters July 21 and has everyone thinking pink, including La Palmera.
The mall has everything you need to get ready for the movie release.
If you walk through the mall, you will see that several retailers are offering Barbie merchandise, including Barbie dolls and accessories in the toy sections of Macy’s and JCPenney, fashion at Dillard’s and Forever 21, signature jewelry at Kendra Scott, cosmetics and toiletries at Ulta, a keepsake ornament at Hallmark, and pop culture collectibles at BoxLunch.
Not only is there branded merchandise, several stores are offering pink and bubbly items like pink diamonds at REEDS and handbags at Michael Kors.
While you're there, you can stop at Center Court for an iconic photo opportunity in a Barbie or Ken life-sized doll box.
The highly anticipated film has actress Margot Robbie bringing the iconic doll, manufactured by Mattel since 1959, to life. Ken, Barbie's companion, is played by Ryan Gosling.
Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Dua Lipa are all expected to make appearances in the film. Dua Lipa is also singing a song on the soundtrack, as does Charli XCX, Lizzo, Khalid, Nicki Minaj and even Ryan Gosling.
You can watch the main trailer for the film below.
