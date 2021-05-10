Does your pet have the best costume? Bark in the Park contest goes online

The 10th Annual Thomas J. Henry Bark in the Park will happen as an entirely online event! This year’s online pet costume contest will be open to all U.S. residents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Does your pet have the best costume in the nation? Enter them into the 10th annual Bark in the Park Pet Costume Contest!

This year's event will happen entirely online and will be open nationwide.

Thomas J. Henry said he will be awarding more prizes than ever before, including a Grand Prize of $2,500 for the first place winner.

Bark in the Park started in Corpus Christi, Texas in 2012 as a fun, festive event bringing together pet-owners, local pet businesses, pet rescue organizations, and no-kill pet shelters in an attempt to raise money and awareness for pet initiatives in the community. Every year, Thomas J. Henry strives to provide a memorable experience to contestants and guests so that they can continue to provide financial support to Bark in the Park beneficiaries.

Registration is officially open here, so start planning your pet costume ideas if you have not already. Don’t have a pet costume and wondering how you can you still help? You can donate today with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Bark in the Park beneficiaries.

