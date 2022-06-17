Summer Sizzle: Bay Jammin' Concert and Cinema Series

'Summer Sizzle' continues! First Edition Reporter Julissa Garza gives a closer look at the summer music and movies at Cole Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There’s plenty of beautiful sights when you’re driving along Ocean Drive. One sight that, for many, brings with it a wave of childhood memories is Cole Park.

“Cole Park is nationally known for its beauty,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Robert Dodd.

On Thursday and Friday summer nights in Corpus Christi, Cole Park is more than just a park- it transitions into a concert venue and movie theater for the 'Bay Jammin' Concert and Cinema Series.'

On Thursdays, residents can sit back, relax, and enjoy live local music.

“We go from rock to blues to funk to soul to Latin everything,” said Dodd. “View our beautiful city and our beautiful parks and have a good time and listen to music.”

The summer season already has its lineup stacked, with something for everyone.

“We have Javier Solis and the Mariachis July 7,” said Dodd. “We have Willie Melon with blues and country western music on the 14th.”

While Thursdays are all about the music, Friday nights are for the big screen.

“I’ve been out there a couple times as a kid and I’ve gone out there recently and it’s a good time to watch movies,” said Dodd.

The movie night is a long-time tradition at the park.

“This has been going on since 1989. Not to tell you how I old I am, that’s when I graduated from high school,” said Dodd.

Just like the music, the movie scene lineup is stacked too.

“July 1st is Clifford and the Big Red Dog,” said Dodd.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department says it was important that the acts reflect the diversity of our city.

“There’s a wide range of different talents and wide range of different people and what they wanna view so we try to make sure accommodate everybody,” said Dodd.

The series is free for everyone to enjoy.

“All you need is a blanket some lawn chairs probably need to take some water, some snacks, pick up after yourself,” said Dodd.

The series is a great way to spend a summer day with your loved ones on the Sparkling City by the Sea.

“We get kind of used to it and we drive by it every day and say oh it’s pretty, but to actually go out there and spend time out there is something I think, as Corpus Christians, is something we need to do,” said Dodd.

The series runs through August 12, so there is plenty of time to catch a movie or listen to live local music.