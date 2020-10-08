Beachtoberfest 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers from Beachtoberfest say in an abundance of caution following rising concerns about the COVID-19, they made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Beachtoberfest season in Port Aransas, Texas.
"This is not a decision that was made lightly but we are confident it is the best way to proceed based on the information we have today. We are, however, exploring options to reschedule the Texas Super Chef Throwdown, Port A Live Music Fest, Jailbreak obstacle race, and Shoptoberfest in 2021," stated officials in a social media post.
Port Aransas' Beachtoberfest is a popular event centered on music, food, and culture. For more information on the 2021 Beachtoberfest, visit their website.