BEEVILLE, Texas — Some neighbors in Beeville have come together to organize a Christmas- themed drive-thru to uplift the Christmas spirit of any and everyone.

Organizers of Christmas Grove invite everyone out to 2641 Oak Grove Dr. in Beeville on Saturday, December 7, starting at 7 p.m.

During the holiday's Oak Grove Rd. is transformed into Christmas Grove.

Ten houses, 30-foot trees are never complete without reindeer, Santa and the Grinch will be featured at Christmas Grove.

"We all have 30-foot Christmas trees, except one gentleman at the end of the road. He has a 50-foot Christmas tree," said organizer Millie Benitez.

The gentleman started the tradition ten years ago, but this will be the third year for the re-vamped Christmas Grove Road celebration.

All the houses are decked out with hundreds of sparkling lights, and handcrafted decorations of various characters like Olaf.

At the end of the block, residents will be treated to a musical Christmas light show, candies, and all the characters from Frozen.

Guests will also have an opportunity to get their picture taken as a keepsake.

On Saturday residents will also be hosting a canned food drive for the community spreading holiday cheer and the season of giving in small town

