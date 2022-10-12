Thank you, Corpus Christi! 3NEWS dominates "Best of the Best" awards

3NEWS came away from the Caller-Times' 2022 "Best of the Best" awards with three category wins and two finalist rankings, including the award for Best Local TV News.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents made it clear this year that not only is 3NEWS known and trusted, it's also the "Best of the Best."

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times' 2022 "Best of the Best" awards results are in, and the 3NEWS team won big in the contest's media categories.

The KIII 3NEWS team made off with the title of "Best Local TV News" station, an honor that the people of Corpus Christi have given 3NEWS multiple times over the course of the contest's 25-year run.

KIII's Alan Holt made yet another clean sweep of this year's "Best TV Personality" and "Best Weather Reporter" titles, with Leslie Adami and Mariah Gallegos respectively claiming spots as finalists in each category.

3NEWS' wins are only a few of the 155 awards that were given to local businesses across many different categories that range from health and beauty services to dining and leisure. More than 1,300 nominations were submitted for awards this year, with over 83,000 votes cast in the contest's final poll.