Former Blue's Clues host Steve Burns speaking at TAMUK

Steve Burns, former host of the children's show Blue's Clues will be speaking at the university's lectureship series.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most just know him by his first name, but Steve Burns is a figure who's touched the hearts of many kids across the world. He's the former host of the beloved show, Blue's Clues!

Steve will be making an appearance as a guest speaker at Texas A&M Kingsville's lectureship series.

He hosted the show from 1996 to 2002, and recently went viral again with a video message to everyone who grew up watching the show.

He'll be speaking at the Jones Auditorium on TAMUK's campus, Wednesday, Feb 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, so if you or your loved ones are a fan of Blue's Clues, be sure to come out to join him.

