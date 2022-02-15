Get your Shakas up! Today is Bluesday Tuesday for Corpus Christi

It's TAMUCC's homecoming week, and today was declared a city wide "blue-out" in celebration of the event!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to show your Islander pride, because today is Bluesday Tuesday across the city!

Just today, Mayor Paulette Guajardo proclaimed February 15th as a city wide "blue-out" in celebration of Texas A&M University Corpus Christi's Homecoming week!

Mayor Guajardo is an islander herself, so she was proud to see the spirit live on with the island campus.

She's also hoping for a big turnout when the men's and women's basketball teams take on Northwestern State this Saturday!

You can visit Islanderhoco.com for a full look at the week's events!

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.