Get your Shakas up! Today is Bluesday Tuesday for Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to show your Islander pride, because today is Bluesday Tuesday across the city!
Just today, Mayor Paulette Guajardo proclaimed February 15th as a city wide "blue-out" in celebration of Texas A&M University Corpus Christi's Homecoming week!
Mayor Guajardo is an islander herself, so she was proud to see the spirit live on with the island campus.
She's also hoping for a big turnout when the men's and women's basketball teams take on Northwestern State this Saturday!
You can visit Islanderhoco.com for a full look at the week's events!
