Bravo reality stars kick off F1 weekend with sips and conversation

'Vanderpump Rules' stars and bartenders Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval mixed up cocktails for the F1 crowd at Soho House.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first-ever official tequila sponsor of the Formula 1 (F1) Paddock Club, PATRÓN Tequila, is kicking off the 2022 U.S. Grand Prix weekend in Austin with the PATRÓN Pit Stop.

The event is a multi-day activation in partnership with Soho House Austin offering select fans and Soho House members an unforgettable race weekend experience.

'Vanderpump Rules' Bravo reality television stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are in Austin for F1, serving up both cocktails and business advice.

"When I first got here, I did a little bird scooter tour all around 2nd and Congress [Avenue] because I haven't experience that part of Austin. I've been here like three times and every time I leave wanting more. So it's great to be back," said Schwartz.

The bartenders and business owners hosted day two of the Patrón Tequila Pit Stop and pool party. They will be shaking up specialty cocktails, including the signature Patrón Pole Position Paloma and Matcha Made in Heaven.

"We're going to be in the F1 Paddock Club, which I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of. For people who don't watch F1, that's kind of like going to a football game and being on the field at the 50 yard line or a baseball game and being like in the dugout. It's as good as it gets," said Schwartz.

Schwartz and Sandoval own the Los Angeles cocktail lounge, Schwartz & Sandy's. The duo says for anyone wanting to open a business, you have to be fully invested.

"First of all, you have to love it, and that might sound a little cliché, but you're gonna have to love it," said Schwartz. "It's grueling, it's going to command all of your time, your energy and your money."

"I would say anything you do in life, always do it because you love it. Because if you're going after something and you're getting into an industry that you don't love what you're doing, you're going to be competing against people who actually love what they're doing," said Sandoval.

Soho House Austin will make the PATRÓN Pit Stop into the weekend's most buzzed about destination outside of the track itself from Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23.

The PATRÓN Pit Stop will debut with a rooftop party featuring A-list celebrity appearances, including PATRÓN Tequila’s familia, such as global superstar Becky G and F1 Mexican driver Sergio “Checo” Perez, alongside an unforgettable night of live karaoke, which is a nod to Austin’s iconic music scene.

The F1 PATRÓN Pit Stop schedule includes:

Thursday, October 20 - Live karaoke party with A-list celebrity appearances by PATRÓN Tequila’s familia, global superstar Becky G, and racing icon, Sergio “Checo” Perez

- Live karaoke party with A-list celebrity appearances by PATRÓN Tequila’s familia, global superstar Becky G, and racing icon, Sergio “Checo” Perez Friday, October 21 - Bar takeover by Bravo celebrity bartenders, Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz, at the PATRÓN x Soho House Austin race-weekend-themed pool party

- Bar takeover by Bravo celebrity bartenders, Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz, at the PATRÓN x Soho House Austin race-weekend-themed pool party Saturday, October 22 - PATRÓN x Soho House Austin race-weekend-themed pool party

- PATRÓN x Soho House Austin race-weekend-themed pool party Sunday, October 23 - PATRÓN x Soho House Austin ultimate race day watch party to cheer on PATRÓN Tequila’s partner Sergio “Checo” Perez