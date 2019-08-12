CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Participants headed out this Sunday morning for a special walk downtown.
Starting at 8 a.m., December 08, the BridgeWalk Sponsored by H-E-B kicked off.
The BridgeWalk which is sponsored, happens every month the Sunday following the first Friday Artwalk.
The Bridgewalk goes across the harbor bridge, so it was a panoramic view of the Corpus Christi Bay, the downtown area, the U.S.S Lexington, and the Texas State Aquarium.
The Bridgewalk starts at Heritage Park and is sponsored by the Marina Arts District.
BRIDGEWALK DATES FOR 2020:
- January 1st – New Year’s Day!
- February 9th
- March 8th
- April 5th
- May 3rd
- June 7th
- July 5th
- August 9th
- September 6th
- October 4th
- November 8th
- December 6th
