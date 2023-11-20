Broadway is coming to Corpus Christi! Here's what shows you can catch at the American Bank Center

The stage is set for a trio of crowd-favorite Broadway productions to wow Corpus Christi audiences.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been dreaming of going to see a show on Broadway in New York City... this is the next best thing!

Some award-winning shows will be coming to Corpus Christi for the inaugural season of Broadway in Corpus Christi, starting in November with Jesus Christ Superstar. The schedule was released on Monday:

Jesus Christ Superstar

Monday, November 20, 2023

American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, 7:30 P.M.

STOMP

Thursday, February 8, 2024

American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, 7:30 P.M.

CHICAGO The Musical

Thursday, April 25, 2024

American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, 7:30 P.M.

Nederlander National Markets and Visit Corpus Christi partnered to bring the crowd-favorite performances to the Coastal Bend. Season tickets are now available. You can find them here.

"The only way to guarantee seats to this incredible lineup is to subscribe to a season package, starting as low as $105 for all 3 shows," a press release said.

Subscribers to the season package can enjoy the guarantee of the same seats every show, the option to renew those seats in future years and a chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the American Bank Center box office.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!