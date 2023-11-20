Broadway is coming to Corpus Christi! Here's what shows you can catch at the American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been dreaming of going to see a show on Broadway in New York City... this is the next best thing!
Some award-winning shows will be coming to Corpus Christi for the inaugural season of Broadway in Corpus Christi, starting in November with Jesus Christ Superstar. The schedule was released on Monday:
Jesus Christ Superstar
- Monday, November 20, 2023
- American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, 7:30 P.M.
STOMP
- Thursday, February 8, 2024
- American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, 7:30 P.M.
CHICAGO The Musical
- Thursday, April 25, 2024
- American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, 7:30 P.M.
Nederlander National Markets and Visit Corpus Christi partnered to bring the crowd-favorite performances to the Coastal Bend. Season tickets are now available. You can find them here.
"The only way to guarantee seats to this incredible lineup is to subscribe to a season package, starting as low as $105 for all 3 shows," a press release said.
Subscribers to the season package can enjoy the guarantee of the same seats every show, the option to renew those seats in future years and a chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the American Bank Center box office.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Body of missing pastor Phillip Loveday found in truck
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.