Buc Days concert series: Prices, seating, and availability

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days continues this week kicking into high gear with the Rodeo Corpus Christi and concerts that follow.
Here’s a look at who’s performing.
WEDNESDAY: Flo Rida
THURSDAY: Bobby Pulido
FRIDAY: Clay Walker
SATURDAY: Randy Rogers
Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster, and you can call the American Bank Center too.
Tickets for all concerts range from $20 to $55. Some nights have less availability than others. When it comes to Clay Walker and Randy Rogers, the tickets are going extremely fast, especially for Randy Rogers.
“We're down to single seats only for Randy Rogers and the rodeo where we crown the champions, but we did just open up 500 dirt access concert only tickets for those who want to see Randy Rogers perform," said CEO and President of Buc Days Johnny Phillipelo.
Aside from those 500 tickets, there are still other tickets available. For some nights there are sections completely sold out, but there’s still time and still enough tickets available.
