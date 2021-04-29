Buc Days 2021 kicks off in Corpus Christi

Buc Days continues from April 29 - May 9.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buccaneer Days is back along the Corpus Christi bayfront after the tradition was mostly virtual last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festivities kicked off Thursday with the ceremonial dunking of the mayor and the carnival.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo plunged into water at the Corpus Christi Marina after Buc Days queens and kings aboard the Red Dragon pirate ship chanted, "walk the plank!"

3 News caught up with the mayor as she dried off.

"It was such an honor and a blessing carrying on this tradition that I experienced as a child. Just so grateful," Guajardo said.

Buc Days continues from April 29-May 9.

Gates at the Buc Days carnival opened to long lines in the parking lot of the American Bank Center.

For many families, the festival is providing a sense of normalcy.

"We were stuck indoors, so it's really great to be out and see my grandkids, to be with them. It was a change, but we have to do it," said Cynthia Plazola who brought her family to the carnival.

Plazola took full advantage of dollar day on this first day of the carnival. It was one dollar to get in and one dollar for each ride.

There were plenty of rides to keep folks entertained, along with stuffed animals to win, and yes, there was funnel cake too.

"They love it! They are having a blast, and it's a lot of fun right now," said Fidel Constant who brought his family to the carnival.

Other events will include a rodeo and there will also be plenty of eyes up to the skies this weekend as famed Blue Angles take off for the Wings Over South Texas Airshow.

