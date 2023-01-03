There's a new mascot for Buc Days... and it needs a name!

There's a new Buc Days family member!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about changes to the Buc Days parade route.

The newest member of Buc Days celebrations has been revealed!

The new mascot, a bull dressed in pirate attire, needs a name and the Buccaneer Commission is holding a contest for community members. Submit your entry on the Buc Days Facebook or Instagram page for your chance to win VIP tickets to the Wings Over South Texas airshow.

‼️ We have a new member of the Buc Days family but need your help with a name! First person to comment with the best name wins a pair of VIP tickets to the Wings Over South Texas Air Show! Posted by Buc Days on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Buc Days 2023 is set for May 4-14 in Corpus Christi.

The 11-day event will feature the usual carnival and Rodeo Corpus Christi with the concert series, but there will also be 30 musical acts to keep guests entertained day and night on stages within the festival grounds.

“As we continue to grow this event and evolve, we want to encourage families to come for the day and stay to enjoy multiple activities going on throughout the festival,” said Johnny Philipello, Buccaneer Commission President & CEO.

This year's parade has some changes due to the airshow being the same weekend.

A portion of the route will be moved from Chaparral Street to Shoreline Drive, where spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy the Wings Over South Texas airshow by day and the parade by night.

