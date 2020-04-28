CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have shut down dozens of spring and summer events, including Corpus Christi's annual Buc Days Celebration.

Organizers of the pirate-themed tradition are getting creative by hosting this year's events virtually. The fun will kick off on Facebook Live Thursday with the annual Dunking of the Mayor, and you will also be able to catch some of the concert series online.

Buc Days Let's celebrate the original dates of Buc Days virtually until we ca... n bring you the real thing in November! We'll kick things off on April 30th with an unconventional Dunking of the Mayor (live, off the diving board at his home), include live multiple musical performances and the crowning of our Buc Days King and Queen.

The real Buc Days event is still taking place, but it has been pushed back to November.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: