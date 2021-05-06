Rodeo Corpus Christi has partnered with the World Champions Rodeo Alliance and is the first stop in the organization's Triple Crown event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's rodeo time in Corpus Christi as the Buc Days Pro Rodeo kicks off at the American Bank Center.

