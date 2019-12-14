CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of your neighbors are heading to the south side of town Saturday, December 14, for what's being called the biggest block party in Corpus Christi.

This year Candy Cane Lane will feature a concert by the Jake Ward Band and Stephanie Adriana at the Thomas J Henry stage from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m located at 6026 McAlpin Street.

One thoughtful neighbor will have his food truck on-site serving up some tasty treats. Santa Claus and many other characters will also be available for photos with family and friends.

Candy Cane Lane is a great opportunity to gather everyone for a family photo because there are so many photo backdrops down each street.

The streets are lined with larger than life candy canes, lanterns or candles and rows upon rows of houses in holiday cheer. It can all be found in the Schanen Estates neighborhood.

Co-organizer Irene Bocanegra says Candy Cane Lane started in the 80's but didn't get the famous name until decades later.

"The name Candy Cane Lane was given in 2003 by this one lady who had her Santa and after that, it just continued, our first parade was in 2007," said Bocanegra.

Checklist for Candy Cane Lane

Take cash for food truck and photos with Santa and other characters

Expect lots of people and traffic

Be mindful of Everhart road construction; there will be delays

Park at Schanen Estates Elementary and walk to Candy Cane Lane

Take flashlight or glowsticks for children walking

Have fun

Spread Holiday cheer

Candy Cane Lane of Corpus Christi

