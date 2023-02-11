CC artists' Sh-Sh-Sh-Sh song can't be silenced as viral hit gets national attention

'Hit That' is a 2-year-old song, but it's been recently thrust into the spotlight after SNL, Wiz Khalifa, and DVBBS bring more attention to the unusual tune.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WARNING: Some of the language in the music featured in this story could be considered offensive to some people.

If you live in Corpus Christi, by now you've heard the song.

You know -- THE song.

And, by now, we're not the only ones.

UrFavXBoyfriend x Goldsoul's "Hit That," a song they released on Soundcloud two years ago, found its way into the mainstream late last year after a video was released for the sh-sh-sh-sh around three months ago and went viral.

Not long after, Canadian producers DVBBS teamed up with the duo and rap superstar Wiz Khalifa to remix the song.

SNL further catapulted their sound further into the zeitgeist by doing its take n it toward the end of last Saturday's "Weekend Update," a move which caught GoldSoul off-guard as he was heading into a bar that night.

“That was crazy," he said. "Someone . . . sent it to me and I was actually downtown, walking up to Produce. I’m walking up. As I’m getting to the door watching this video, uh, (Local DJ El) Dusty is walking out and we both look at each other and go ‘What the hell?’ Like, oh my God. But, it’s crazy."

“It even mentions something about ‘your boyfriend,’ real quick, and I was just like ‘Yeah. Mhm,’” said manager and collaborator Ducky Mane.

A different sound

Even though GoldSoul, also known as Felix Garza, and Ducky, also known as Tony Garza (no relation) said they've heard their sound called 'whistle rap,' for them, it doesn't have a name or a genre. In fact, the now-famous sh-sh-sh-sh has been part of their vocabulary for a while.

"You know, I’m from The (Rio Grande) Valley, so we would always be like 'Hey, sh-sh-sh' or 'Can you go get me the little sh-sh?' " Ducky said. "You know, it’s kinda just -- I don’t know. People like, instead of saying bad words, they would use that, also."

GoldSoul and UrFavXBoyfriend are both from Corpus Christi, but GoldSoul also grew up hearing that sound.

"It’s more of like, a cultural thing," he said. "I would grow up with – my grandpa would even use that."

It was a sound they played around and freestyled with for a while.

"We’d like, do that in the background, and we’d be joking like ‘Man, we should make a song like that,’ and then one day, sure enough, he calls me and he says ‘Hey, come to the studio, I’m doing it,’" GoldSoul said.

And one night, UrFavXBoyfriend decided it was time to lay the sound -- and a track -- down in the small studio in Ducky's unassuming home near Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"We were making beats and then he really wasn’t feeling it because this guy likes beats at, like, 500 BPM, which is – that’s a ridiculous number," Ducky said. "Like, he just likes really fast beats so we got a beat by ATX Boz and we just sped it up a little bit and we just got on it."

GoldSoul said he was always down to do the track, but being a struggling artist almost cost them their big break.

"He’s like 'I’m at Ducky’s, we’re doing the song,’ and I was like ‘Bet,’" he said. "I didn’t even have gas to get over here. I was broke. (Ducky) CashApped me money to, like, go put gas and come over here."

The 'Hit That' slowly gathered steam

The song stayed on Soundcloud getting a few thousand streams. It wasn't until they made a video that it started to get traction.

“Like, this one page on Instagram called Foo Hunters got wind of it, and then from Foo Hunters, Foos Gone Wild picked it up, and once it went to Foos Gone Wild, that’s when it went crazy,” Ducky said.

UrFavXBoyfriend said the attention has changed their lives in the most positive way.

He was in Los Angeles doing interviews when 3NEWS interviewed Ducky and GoldSoul at Ducky's home studio, but UrFavXBoyfriend joined the interview for a little bit on Facetime.

"Like, I’m in a mansion in a bathtub, you know?" he said.

No, really.

GoldSoul attributes the song's success to its famous sound effect, and the fact that it was something different that audiences hasn't heard before.

"I’ve been makin’ music for seven years, and never in my life did I think that that was the song that was going to help me do the things that I needed to do," he said. "But its so hard because no matter how good I am or any of my friends, music is so oversaturated."

Everything is mobile, and instantly accessible, but in this case, Goldsoul said technology and social media worked in the trio's favor, instead of against it.

"Even just the different accounts that are like meme pages and stuff, and that have already that following, if it wasn’t for them posting it, none of it would have happened," he said. "It would have just stayed there with it’s couple thousand views it has from like Corpus and stuff. So yeah, it literally does have everything to do with stuff like that."

Not just Corpus Christi famous

Now, GoldSoul says he constantly gets stopped when he goes Downtown.

"I go anywhere and it’s like – everyone just calls me either ‘That guy,’ like ‘Hey, you’re that guy’ or I just hear ‘sh-sh-sh-sh’ everywhere I go, and it’s cool," he said. "What’s funny is like, I love that aspect of it too, but people wanna take pictures of me and get excited to see me, but then I’m like ‘This is just the beginning. It’s still early. It was one song.' "

He said he hopes the biggest thing that comes out of this experience is that more of his music is introduced to the mainstream, as well as his fellow Corpus Christi musician friends' music.

"It brings more limelight to other people who are here in Corpus and it kinda works out that way," he said. "It’s cool. I don’t get some of the hate, because it’s, like, I’m not being selfish with it. I’m trying to use this to shine all of us, and make this work for all of us.”