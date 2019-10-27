CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will host a Halloween at the Museum today, October 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p. m.

The event will include free hot dogs courtesy of the Solomon P. Ortiz Center and the Port of Corpus Christi. There will also be free spooky iced tea and water provided by L& F Distributors.

A “Mad Scientist” will be on the loose, trick or treat stations will be available, scavenger hunts, chemical reaction demonstrations, slime making, creepy-cool sensory exploration, and science shows are just some of the fun things to do.



Activities will continue Sunday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for much braver explorers. A scarier shipwreck themed haunted maze and chilling stories of the ghosts of the 1554 Silver Fleet and the La Belle shipwreck in the darkened museum will take over.



Regular admission prices for everyone (including Members) during the day: Adult $10.95, Children (3-12) $8.95, Children under 2 free, Seniors $7.95, Military (w/ ID) $7.95.

Nighttime event admission: Members $10, Non-Members or Groups of 10+ $15.

For more information on Halloween at the Museum, visit their website at https://www.ccmuseum.com/

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: