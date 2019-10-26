CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District hosted its 4th Annual Disability Awareness celebration today, October 26.

The event was held at Veterans Memorial High School, and many agencies that serve children with disabilities were available on-site.

Different schools from all over CCISD set up booths at this event and provided free informational materials for students with disabilities.

There were also many hands-on sensory activities for children with disabilities, but all students were invited to participate in the family-friendly festival.

Games, a cakewalk, lots of Halloween goodies, and food truck vendors were just some of the things featured at the celebration.

