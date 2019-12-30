CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community gathered together today to celebrate the 8th night of Hanukkah with good company and good food.

Chabad of the Coastal Bend held its Chanukkah event for the holiday.

Everyone was invited to come try out kosher eating for themselves, deli included.

Rabbi Naf-toli Schmukler, who runs Chabad along with his wife, says anyone is welcome to try their cuisine, no matter their heritage.

"We want people to have that opportunity to taste it, to enjoy it, and to end Hanukkah off with a bang," said Schmukler.

Chabad Coastal Bend is located at 4855 S Alameda St Suite 108.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: