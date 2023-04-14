Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes on The Walking Dead, will be at Corpus Christi Comic Con

Corpus Christi Comic Con continues to release celebrity appearances on their social media pages.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — *Rick Grimes Voice* CORRRRL!

Chandler Riggs, who portrayed Carl Grimes on "The Walking Dead," will be at Corpus Christi Comic Con this year!

Organizers announced the new addition to the already star-studded lineup for the fifth year of the event.

"In 2009 at age nine, Riggs got his first two major acting breaks simultaneously, as Tom in the film Get Low and a role in the television movie The Wronged Man," Corpus Christi Comic Con posted. "At age 10, Riggs was cast as Carl Grimes on The Walking Dead, an AMC zombie drama television series."

The Walking Dead series is the highest rated in cable television history.

In 2012 and 2013, Riggs was nominated for the Young Artist Award for Best Leading Young Actor for his role on the show and won the award in 2014 along with a Saturn Award.

He will appear at the event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can buy photo op tickets here.

Corpus Christi Comic Con runs from July 28-30 at the American Bank Center.

Organizers began announcing special guests earlier in April. Here's a list of who you can see this year:

Emily Swallow

Sean Astin

Scott Patterson

Dorian Kingi

Johnny Yong Bosch