CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Art Museum of South Texas will be having a screening of "The Cheech" documentary today Sunday, October 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The screening will be followed by a gallery talk with local artists from the exhibition "Selections from the Collection: Latino and Latina Heart Work."

"The Cheech" is a 25-minute documentary inspired by Cheech Marin and his Chicano art collection. The Art Museum of South Texas exhibited the “Los Tejanos: Chicano Art from the Collection of Cheech Marin” in January of 2018. Many local Chicano artists from right here in Corpus Christi had their art featured in the exhibit.

The Art Museum of South Texas reached out to Edward Tyndall, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and former Program Coordinator and Associate Professor in the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Department of Communication and Media program.

Tyndall, with the help of a student film crew from TAMUCC, set out to document Marin and the art exhibit. The film also features a score by Grammy-nominee El Dusty, bringing the visual captures to life.

Tyndall and Marin were able to connect and provide an in-depth look at Chicano art and it's empowerment to all races and cultures.

Cheech Marin is opening a Center for Chicano Art and Industry at the Riverside Art Museum in California and wants to reach a more wide array of audiences.

The short version of the film, which was directed and produced by Tyndall will be screened at festivals in San Antonio, Austin, Albuquerque, and Oaxaca, Mexico. It will also screen at SXSW in March of 2020, including a discussion-panel with Cheech Marin and Robert Rodriguez.

Tickets are still available for purchase online and they are $5 for Members of the Art Museum and $10 for Non-Members. For more information on this event, visit the Art Museum Of Texas' website at http://www.artmuseumofsouthtexas.org/event/the-cheech-documentary/?fbclid=IwAR1QnGSNkraLPGuUa3TPTbpQb7SouHf1iP-RjYGf3uLMOopqY1L___jrtYI

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: