CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chris Stapleton is heading over to the Coastal Bend.

The country music star is scheduled to perform at the American Bank Center on March 11. Jamey Johnson will be his special guest at the concert.

Some of his hit songs include, "Either Way," "Tennessee Whiskey," "Broken Halos," "Fire Away" and "Millionaire."

In 2018, "The Devil Named Music" singer took home three Grammys for Best Country Song, Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets online or by phone at 361-826-4700.

If you're not able to make it to the award-winning artist's Corpus Christi performance, he's also scheduled to put on a show in Arlington, Texas, and Austin, Texas.

