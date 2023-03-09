Chris Stapleton coming to Corpus Christi in October

The superstar is bringing his All American Road Show to the American Bank Center!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center (ABC) announced Thursday morning that Chris Stapleton is coming to Corpus Christi.

The eight-time Grammy winning singer will bring his All American Road Show to the American Bank Center on October 12.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Stapleton most recently performed at the Super Bowl. The country music star performed a smooth, heartfelt rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" as a huge American flag was unfolded and held by dozens of people in red and blue. Some listeners were visibly tearing up, notably Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce.

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer grew up in Kentucky but got his start as a singer in Nashville. Stapleton has been a solo artist since 2013, but previously lent his voice to bluegrass and Southern rock bands "The SteelDrivers" and "The Jompson Brothers."

Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane will be in Corpus Christi with Stapleton.