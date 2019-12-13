CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For over three decades, the smiles on children’s faces on the Westside of Corpus Christi have illustrated the meaning of the season thanks to the generous support of the Westside Business Association and sponsors of the annual Navidad de Los Ninos event.

This year marks the 36th year for the celebration.

The Port of Corpus Christi is this year’s Presenting Sponsor. “Supporting local community programs such as the Westside Business Association’s Navidad de Los Ninos is important to the Port of Corpus Christi.

We have a responsibility to improve the quality of life for kids of all ages and walks of life. They are our legacy,” said Sean Strawbridge, Port of Corpus Christi Chief Executive Officer.

“We are thrilled and humbled by the generous support of the Port Corpus Christi,” explained John Garcia, WBA President. “This level of support is unprecedented in the history of our event.”

One hundred bicycles and safety helmets will be given to children attending, and Santa will arrive to pose with each child for a special commemorative photograph.

Other highlights of the day include a shopping trip to the Toy Store, distribution of bags of fruit and books along with loads of holiday treats and eats.

WHAT: 36th Annual Navidad del Los Ninos

WHEN: Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Joe Garza Center (Address: 3204 Highland Ave. Corpus

Christi, TX 78405)

Additional Navidad de Los Ninos Sponsors this year include: CITGO, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System, HEB, Pinnacle Roofing, The Texas Medical Association, and The Nueces County Medical Society Alliance, and Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation and AEP.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: