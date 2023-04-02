Cirque Italia brings its adult show 'Paranormal Cirque' to the Borchard regional fairgrounds

Tickets for the show start at $10, and kids 13-17 attending must be with an adult.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not Halloween, but Corpus Christi is about to get spooky with a different kind of circus.



All weekend long, Cirque Italia's 'Paranormal Cirque' will be at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.



This show is a crazy, yet fun, fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret.



Keep in mind the event is for mature audiences -- no one under 13 is allowed, and those 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets start at $10.

