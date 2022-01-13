Coming to the stage: Clue the Musical at the Harbor Playhouse

Audience members will get to play along with Clue cards that will be provided by the cast.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Can you find out whodunnit?

The Harbor Playhouse is ready to kick off their opening weekend of "Clue: The Musical."

Audience members will get to play along with Clue cards that will be provided. Three members of the audience will be chosen at the end of the show to see if they could figure out whodunnit.

There will also be a chance to win an autographed classic Clue game. You can buy tickets online at the Harbor Playhouse website. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors/military and $10 for children.

The show runs from Jan. 14 to Feb. 13., but get yours tickets fast before they sell out!

