PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!
Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for.
"Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton.
Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Patients receive letter informing of data breach from Christus Spohn Health System
- City of Corpus Christi offers Limited Utility Assistance Program for seniors, veterans and disabled
- A Corpus Christi Christmas: A guide to holiday events in the Coastal Bend
- Port of Corpus Christi celebrates 100 years of service
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.