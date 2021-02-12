'Coastal Christmas' is back after pandemic hiatus

The magic of indoor ice skating is coming back to the American Bank Center this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A holiday tradition is back in the Coastal Bend after the pandemic shut most events down last holiday season.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays as Coastal Christmas returns to the American Bank Center from Sunday, Dec. 19 to Friday, Dec. 24.

“After a year hiatus, we are excited to bring the magic of indoor skating back to the community. We look forward to creating great memories for our guests when they join us at the American Bank Center,” says Paul Turner, interim General Manager.

Ice Skating, Sensory Friendly Session, Santa photo opportunities, s’mores by the fire pits and DJ nights will all be a part of the events excitement.

Since 2018, The American Bank Center in downtown Corpus Christi has delighted the community with its holiday-themed full ice-skating rink. From families to friends and couples to colleagues, everyone can enjoy ice skating in Corpus Christi’s favorite downtown venue surrounded by festive lights and the sights and sounds of the season.

This year, a new sensory friendly ice-skating session will be held on Sunday, December 19th from 10am-10:45am before public doors open. This session will feature no lights, no sounds, and no crowds for sensory-sensitive kids. Learn more HERE.

The popular late night skate will be held weeknights between Monday, December 20th – Thursday, December 23rd from 8pm–10pm. Each late night skate will feature a new DJ for your musical enjoyment.

Monday, December 20th Late Night Skate ft. DJ Dexter Miranda

Tuesday, December 21st Late Night Skate ft. DJ by Principe Q

Wednesday, December 22nd Late Night Skate ft. DJ Jello Shot

Thursday, December 23rd Late Night Skate ft. DJ Mocha Loca

Tickets

We encourage purchasing skate tickets in advance to ensure your skate session. Tickets for Coastal Christmas can be purchased online this Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. by visiting americanbankcenter.com.

$12 (includes skate rental)

$8 (with your own skates)

Guests who aren’t skating are able to enter Coastal Christmas for FREE!

Hours

Coastal Christmas ice rink hours are from 12 p.m.-9:45 p.m. daily (Sunday, December 19th through Thursday, December 23rd) last skating session at 9 p.m. Christmas Eve (December 24th) 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. with last skating session at 4 p.m. Sensory Skating will take place one hour before doors from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. on opening day (Sunday, December 19th). Skating sessions are 45 minutes and begin at the top of the hour. House doors open a half hour before the first ice skating session.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.