Cobain 'MTV Unplugged' guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

Grunge became gold as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Grunge rockers Nirvana pose after receiving an award for best alternative video for "In Bloom" at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards Thursday, September 2, 1993 in Universal City, California. Members from left are, Chris Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Kurt Cobain. Man at right is not a member of the band and is unidentified. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif — Grunge became gold as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

 The 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain played in the band’s rare acoustic performance and subsequent live album was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California. 

A day earlier at the same auction, a the Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar that Prince played at the height of his 1980s stardom sold for well over $500,000.

