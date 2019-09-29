CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was Community Day for families at the Texas State Aquarium today.

The aquarium and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation offered access to all the aquarium's exhibits for two-dollar admission.

The discounted rate also includes parking and all the guest's admission money goes to the aquarium's operations like animal care, staffing, and rescue programs.

Many families cannot afford to pay the usual fee to enter the Texas State Aquarium, so Community Day allows families to enjoy all the amenities at a more affordable price.

For more information on upcoming events and future discounted days visit the Texas State Aquarium's website at https://www.texasstateaquarium.org/