'Concert Crush': Astroworld Festival documentary showing in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The repercussions of last year's deadly Travis Scott Astroworld Festival were felt all the way into the Coastal Bend. Now, concertgoers from Corpus Christi are sharing their accounts in a new documentary coming out this Wednesday.

"Concert Crush," by documentarian Charlie Minn will explore in detail the events of the Astroworld Festival crowd crush event, which left 10 dead and roughly 300 injured.

Minn says that the film has faced controversy, with festival promoter Live Nation attempting to block the film's release.

Concert Crush will feature three Corpus Christi survivors of the Astroworld tragedy: Johnathan and Bryan Espinoza, and Ashley Chapa.

Northshore Cinema 8 in Portland will be showing the film Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7:00 p.m. You can visit Northshore Cinema 8's website to purchase tickets.

