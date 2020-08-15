Concrete Street Amphitheater Star-Lite Drive In Theater showing movies this weekend in Corpus Christi

The theater will have 100 reserved slots for vehicles with tickets starting at $40, which includes a $20 food and beverage voucher for moviegoers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're needing some weekend plans, Concrete Street Amphitheater is converting their outdoor concert venue into a drive-in theater.

The 'Concrete Street Star-Lite Drive In Theater' will allow families to enjoy a movie while safely practicing social distancing.

The first movie showing will be at 9 p.m. tonight with Avengers: Infinity War showing and Saturday night will be Trolls World Tour.

