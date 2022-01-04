The Cumbias will dance into Whataburger Field this summer

The Corpus Christi Hooks have made a temporary name change for Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup" series.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Cumbias will make their debut at Whataburger Field on Friday, June 24!

The Corpus Christi Hooks have made a temporary name change for Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup" series. The initiative, which includes the participation of 85 MiLB teams, aims to celebrate diversity and honor local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities across the nation, Hooks officials said in a statement.

"The culture in Corpus Christi is vibrant, unique, and often revolves around music," the statement said. "Although Cumbia is not formally taught, throw on some Selena at a South Texas party and watch as the crowd hits every beat."

Cumbia originally began as a Columbian folk dance, then moved its way across Latin America before landing in South Texas, where it met Tejano.

“We are excited to introduce the Cumbias brand to our fans,” Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. “Hats off to our creative team, who has worked hard to create an identity that the Coastal Bend can rally behind. By transforming our team’s look and the in-game experience here at the ballpark, it’s sure to be a weekend to remember.”

Kicking off Cumbias Weekend is a specialty-themed fireworks display, followed by two premium giveaway items: CITGO Cumbias Jerseys on Saturday, June 25th and Cumbias Guitar Picks for the 5:05 p.m. Sunday contest.

The on-field jersey features a Cumbias wordmark which curls into a guitar head. The sleeve patch is a lime-green guitar pick, and the hat logo is a gold guitar, complete with folclórico-inspired accents.

The Corpus Christi Raspas served as the club’s original COPA persona from 2018 to 2021.

Hook, Line, & Sinker, the Hooks merchandise store, will feature Cumbias gear including fitted/adjustable hats, graphic t-shirts, replica jerseys, and various novelty items.

Select items are available now at cchooks.com/shop.

