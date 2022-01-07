Summer Sizzle: Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

Fireworks, food, family, friends, and celebrating our country! The ‘Mayor's Big Bang Celebration’ is a great way to add sizzle to your Fourth of July.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ‘Mayor’s Big Bang Celebration’ is the biggest party along the Bayfront, and it happens every Fourth of July.

“For 40 years, generations of families have come together to come and see this spectacular firework show and celebrate our independence,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

You don’t want to miss out on the fun leading up to the big fireworks show, including the Mayor's Regatta on the Bay.

Following the Regatta, there will also be a fajita cook off at Nueces Brewing. Mayor Guajardo will be a judge at the cook off.

“The cook off is exciting. It’s so good and fun for people to go out and BBQ,” said Guajardo.

There will also be a selection of food trucks at Water’s Edge Park to keep you fueled.

“Who doesn’t like funnel cakes, hot dogs and all kinds of different foods?” said Guajardo.

With all the fun downtown, you can also expect some road closures and traffic.

“Be patient, there’s usually 50 thousand people in the downtown area and most got there by their own vehicles. Trying to clear out takes time,” said CCPD Captain Timothy Frazier.

If finding a parking spot sounds like a chore, you may consider hopping on board with the CCRTA for free.

“It can get quite congested down there, it's a lot easier if people park up here, City Hall has security that that can watch over the vehicles and get down there and it’s a lot easier to get back out of it and everyone can get home quicker,” said Director of Operations Derrick Majchszak.

This is something CCPD agrees will help with traffic control.

“It’s a lot easier to facilitate that movement of the buses than it is to clear out the downtown area,” said Captain Frazier.