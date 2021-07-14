Corpus Christi native looking to join the Houston Texans ranks of cheerleader

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet Maribel Sauceda. She’s 21 and been in the running for the cheer squad for over a month. While here in Corpus Christi she was an officer with the Ray High Texan drill team and a member of the Corpus Christi Dance Collective.
She just graduated from Kilgore college where she was a member of the famous Rangerettes. She has traveled the world including England, Virginia, and Washington dancing and is currently attending the University of Houston working toward a bachelors of science.
You can vote for Sauceda by going online here to cast your support behind this local talent trying to continue her dancing career. Keep in mind voting ends Friday, July 13th at 5:00 pm.
She’s number 44 on the list.
