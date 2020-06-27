Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department hosting Virtual STEM Camp for middle school youth in 78415 area code

Youth can register any time from June 15 through July 10. Each week is a different lesson, officials say.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Virtual STEM Camp for middle school youth who live or attend school in the 78415 zip-code.

Organizers say a camp kit with supplies will be provided to each student for free, all you have to do is register.

The kits can be picked up at Tom Brown, Cunningham at South Park, or Baker Middle School.

According to city officials, any students in grades 6th through 8th or living or going to school in the 78415 area code can register through their designated CIS Site Coordinators.

Organizers say the camp kits can also be dropped off to student's homes.

Each participant can go at their own pace and may start and stop lessons as needed.

"Youth can register any time from June 15 through July 10. Each week is a different lesson," stated Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department officials.

The appointed STEM Camp Instructor is Mr. Simon Rios, an Engineering instructor at Moody High School CITGO Innovation Academy.

"This is a great opportunity to learn about STEM programming offered at Moody High School," added officials.