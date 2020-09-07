Corpus Christi Public Libraries introduces 'Make-and-Take' craft kits and a virtual book club

Even though students are on Summer break, it is very important for them to maintain their creativity, fine motor skills, as well as reading comprehension.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All Corpus Christi Public Libraries will be offering "Make-and-Take Craft Kits" so children are able to create arts and crafts projects in the safety of their own home.



Library officials say all you have to do, is call your nearest library and set up a reservation time for your Make-and-Take Craft Kit.



After your appointment is confirmed, you will then go to your local library and call staff when you are in the designated parking area, and library staff will deliver your child's kit to your car.



Curbside pick up will be available from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at all library locations.



Organizers say a new craft will be handed out every Monday, while supplies last.

According to Corpus Christi Library officials, they have also started a virtual book club, and all you need to do is send a message to the library via Facebook messenger, and library staff will send you the online meeting link and password.

"July's book selection is 'Where'd you go, Bernadette' by Maria Semple. This is a wonderfully witty novel about an agoraphobic architect and mother named Bernadette Fox who goes missing on the eve of a family trip to Antarctica," stated organizers in a Facebook post.

The Virtual Book Club will have its next meeting on Tuesday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit the Corpus Christi Libraries' website or call 361-826-7055, press "7" to select your library location, and after selecting your library location press "4" to speak to a circulation staff member Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.

