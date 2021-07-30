Corpus Christi resident hits it big with Jackpocket lottery app, plans to do charity work with winnings

The winner plans to continue to do charity work with her winnings and will be purchasing a car for the nephew of her priest who will be attending seminary school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lucky Corpus Christi resident is celebrating Friday after winning $150,000 on Wednesday night's Powerball drawing through the lottery app Jackpocket.

The winner, Angelica, opted to add Power Play to the ticket, which tripled her initial winning from $50,000 to $150,000, Jackpocket officials said.

Jackpocket, the first officially licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S., offers players a secure way to order official state lottery tickets from their phones. Angelica had been playing the lottery on the Jackpocket app for five months before she won big.

Angelica said she plans to continue to do charity work with her winnings and will be purchasing a car for the nephew of her priest who will be attending seminary school. She also said she owes her best friend (who came with her to claim her ticket) a beer!

Angelica is now among the top 10 biggest Jackpocket winners ever in Texas and Texas lottery players have won over $21.8 million to date on the app.

Texas also holds the record for having the biggest win in Jackpocket history, which was the $2,150,000 Texas Two Step jackpot winner back in March of this year!